COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Monday, July 20, 2020, Clinton (C.W. - Dub) Whaley, Jr., age 77, formerly of Columbiana, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer at The Courtyard of Lexington.

He was born March 25, 1943 in Dalton, Georgia to Clinton, Sr. and Evelyn (Morrison) Whaley.