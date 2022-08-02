CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Rex A. Ewing, Sr., age 70, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in surrounded by his loved ones.

Rex was born in Salem, Ohio on September 20, 1951, to William and Lucille (Varian) Ewing.

Rex was employed at Saint Michaels Roman Catholic Church in Canfield as a custodian for 27 years.

He honorably service his county int the United States Army from 1970 through 1971 during the Vietnam Conflict.

Rex is survived by his beloved sons, Rex (Amy) Ewing, Jr. of Canfield, David (Aja) Ewing of Salem and Joeseph (Mandy Jaconson) Ewing of Salem and a large number of grandchildren that he absolutely adored. He also leaves 11 siblings, William Ewing of Wisconsin, Tom Ewing and Patty Bingham, both of Salem, Mike Ewing of Lisbon, Cindy Svetlovies of North Carolina, Sue Marshall, Lucy Rohrer, Robert Ewing, James Ewing, Dan Ewing and Matt Ewing, all of Leetonia and his daughter, Lori Grindle of Virginia.

Besides his parents, Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ewing, on May 31, 2021 and sister, Kathy Moretz on May 15, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Saint Michaels Church in Canfield.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

All memorial donations should be directed to the Ewing family.

