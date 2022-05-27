WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rene Joseph Susa, 65, passed away at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

He was born on February 21, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Tessie (Wulbeck) Susa.

Rene is survived by his wife, Deborah Susa; children, Eric (Victoria Roberts) Susa of Mentor, Ohio, James (Bruno Zepeda) Susa of Nevada, Renee (James) Eskins of Warren, Ohio and Nikoy (Charles Jones) Joplin of Warren, Ohio; 26 grandchildren; former spouse, Kathy Shank and many other family members who loved and cherished him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Helen Susa and sister, Marie Susa.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.