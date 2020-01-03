Raymond William Trares, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Raymond William Trares, age 85, of Lisbon, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

He was born in Suffield, Ohio, on September 21, 1934 to Carl and Marie (Rhodes) Trares.

Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Army and later went on to become a dairy farmer.

He is survived by his stepsons, James (Mitzi) Chuey of Lisbon and Shane (Michelle) Chuey of East Liverpool; son-in-law, Shane (the late Stephany Dawn) McVay; grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon and Autumn Chuey of Leetonia, Dylan McDevitt of Salineville and Alexis Marie McDevitt of Salem and his sister, Mary Catherine “Tootie” Trares of Mogadore, Ohio.

Besides his parents and stepdaughter, Stephany, Raymond was preceded in death by his grandchild, Andrew Myers and siblings, John Trares, Carl Trares Jr, Pauline Luli and Joan Belmonte.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

