Raymond White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond McKinley White, age 65, a resident of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown, following a brief illness.

Raymond McKinley White was born February 28, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Rogers S. and Bethel Lee (Williams) White.

He worked as a service technician for the Xerox Corporation, retiring in the early 2000’s.

Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as being creative using music such as Smooth Jazz and R&B, to create his own channel content on shortwave radio and social media. He also enjoyed doing anything that involved computers or computer programming, traveling and a really good breakfast with a cup of coffee.

Those left to honor Raymond’s memory include his daughter, Kindy Ague of Moline, Illinois; siblings, Rogers S. “Steve” White of Akron, twin brother, Richard White of St. Charles, Illinois, Robert White of Oak Park, Illinois, Brenda White of Youngstown and nieces and nephew, Shawntenette Neeley, Tenette White and Khristian Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 and he will be resting at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Make Memorial Contributions, share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond McKinley White, please visit our floral store.