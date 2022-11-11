YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Tracy Dangerfield, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

He was born on February 24, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Raymond B. and Gertrude Dangerfield.

He was a machinist and worked in the manufacturing business for most of his career.

Raymond is survived by his children, Brett (Marilyn) Dangerfield of North Jackson, Ohio and Tracey Dangerfield of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Margaret “Maggie” (Michael Starr, Fiancee’) Dangerfield and Brett “BJ” Dangerfield, Jr. of North Jackson, Ohio; siblings, Richard (the late Sandra) Dangerfield of Texas and Virginia Thom of New Middletown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Betty Jane Warren; his parents; brothers, Gene (the late Millie) Dangerfield, Joseph (the late Shirley) Dangerfield, and David Dangerfield.

The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Anthony, Liz, and Debbie at Southern Care Hospice for the care given to Raymond.

In lieu of flowers family, the family suggests memorial donations to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Cir, Youngstown, Ohio or Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Rd, Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

