Raymond “Ray” L. Greco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” L. Greco, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 8, 2021 surrounded by his cherished family.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 12, 1929, a son of the late Louis and Rosa (Barone) Greco.

He attended Rayen High School, Kent State University and was drafted into the Army, proudly serving in the Korean war.

He worked in commercial heating and cooling and was a member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 33. He was also a member of The Greater Youngstown Italian Festival committee, serving many years as President, Trustee, and Entertainment Chairman. He very proudly led the effort to bring the festival back to downtown Youngstown, where it thrives today. He was honored as The Greater Youngstown Italian Festival’s Man of the Year in 2013.

Ray will be missed by his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth; daughters, Suzanne Sowinski of Gold Canyon, Arizona , Sharon Arnal of Boardman and Renee (Brian) McKim of New Middletown; seven grandchildren, Raymond, Nicole, Brooke, Dana, Sarah, Sean and Samantha and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Morris Kennedy, Dr. Walter Passarello, and Hospice of the Valley for their wonderful care of Ray. A very special note of gratitude goes to his nurse, Cory S.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 11:00 a.m, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Comfort Keepers or Hospice of the Valley in Raymond L. Greco’s honor.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond L. Greco, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.