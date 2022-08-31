LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Miketa, 91, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on January 19, 1931 in Liberty Township, Ohio, to Frank and Rose (Hotaki) Miketa.

Ray graduated from Liberty High School and served in the Unites States Marine Corps.

After returning home, he worked as a route delivery salesman for Pepsi Cola and worked part-time for commercial motor freight before settling in as a merchandiser sales associate with several large pharmaceutical general merchandise companies. Ray’s work took him to Atlanta, Georgia and then to Lake Worth, Florida, where he spent the next 30 years.

He enjoyed NASCAR, car auctions, car shows, and his 2010 Camaro.

He eventually retired in 2000 and returned to Youngstown, OH in 2019.

He is survived by his sons, James R. (Cynthia) Miketa, John C. Miketa and William J. (Janet) Miketa with whom he made his home; grandson, Nicholas J. Miketa; great-grandson, Jax N. Miketa; several nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank.

As Ray requested, there will be no public services.

