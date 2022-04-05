NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Eugene Norcross, age 58 of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 in his home from heart related issues.

He was born on March 26, 1964 to the late Robert Earl Norcross and Carol Diane Rihel in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

In addition to spending time with his family and his beloved dogs, Raymond loved to go fishing. Spending time with his grandchildren and playing with them, meant so much to him. Raymond was also someone who enjoyed eating delicious food. He was great with his hands and he loved to work on odd and end jobs as they came up. Raymond was a great friend to everyone. He will be remembered for his smile and how much enjoyed joking around with everyone he knew.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Norcross of Farrell, Pennsylvania; sons, Michael Wonser of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Bobby Norcross of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and his sister, Thelma Norcross of Sharon, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Norcross and his sister, Pamela Diefenderfer.

The memorial service will be held at the Farrell VFW, 1233 Idaho Street, Farrell, PA 16121 on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The service is from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. and the reception is from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. There will be an open bar for individuals to purchase alcohol but the family politely requests that everyone refrains from alcoholic beverages until after the memorial service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.