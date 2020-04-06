Raymond Earl Moore, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Late on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Raymond Earl Moore, age 72, of Austintown, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on January 3, 1948 to Charles and Julia (Casey) Moore.

Ramond is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn Lee (Bullen) Moore; children, Robert W. (Christine) Bloom of Austintown, Dominic M. (Jessica) Bloom, Marjorie Bloom, all of Austintown, Ricki Crall-Moore of Indiana; grandchildren, Robert W. (Tiffany) Bloom Jr., Kiersten Bloom, Landon Schroeder, Liliana Marie Bloom, Dominic Michael Bloom Jr.; great-granddaughter, Abigail Jean Bloom; siblings, Carol (Robert) Lautner f Poland, Donna Jean (Dudley) of Youngstown, Tom (Sandy) Moore of California, Robert (Laura) Moore of Columbiana and fourteen nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ray was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Moore Jr., William Moore Jr. and James Moore.

Raymond join the United States Army at age seventeen and it was there that he earned his high school diploma. He honorably served his county during the Vietnam War, retiring as Army Sergeant First Class (SFC) after twenty years of duty.

Afterward Raymond spent another twenty years with the United States Postal Service from where he retired.

He was a long time member and Deacon for Christian Life Center.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, attending Nascar races, traveling whenever possible; but most of all, Raymond loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Raymond was best known for helping anyone who needed it and knowing something about everything!

