Raymond Aviles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Aviles departed this life on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Youngstown at St Elizabeth Hospital.

Raymond Aviles was born October 25, 1970, in the Bronx of New York. He was the son of Maria Aviles, Felicita Aviles Morales and Carmelo Morales, Sr.

Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a die-hard Las Vegas Raiders fan. Raymond loved music, playing cards and also worked doing construction.

He leaves to cherish in his memory, his siblings, Maria Alvarez (Deenie), Carmen Alvarez, Damaris Vazquez (Destany), Andres Miranda and Carmelo Morales (Jeanette); aunt, Marina Aviles; cousins, Edwin Alvarez (Kelli), Edgar Cruz (Crystal), Carmelo Morales III (Jamilet), Jonathan Morales (Jasmine) and Jeremy Morales (Lia), as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Adrian Aviles, Sr.\Speedy.

Prayer service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Mausoleum Chapel, Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44502. Immediately following the service, Raymond will be laid to rest with his parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

