MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 27, 2023, Randall Scott Snyder, Sr., age 55, of Masury, Ohio passed away at his home in Youngstown due to cardiac related issues.

He was born April 20, 1967, son to Frank C. and Agnes Marie (Sylvestri) Snyder Sr. and a lifelong area resident.

Randy was a graduate of Canfield High School.

Although a man of many trades, Mr. Snyder was the owner and operator of Snyder’s landscaping business.

He enjoyed listening to and playing rock and roll music, creating art, collecting antiques, and spending time outdoors with his friends and family. He was locally known for planning benefit events to help people in need.

Randy is survived by his sons, Michael Coman of Warren, Little Randy (Kayla Vega) Snyder, Jr., Nathan (Emily Young) Snyder, Jacob (Samantha Abdon) Snyder; grandchildren, Gavin and Raven Comen, all of Youngstown; siblings, Frank (Jill) Snyder, Jr. of Columbiana, Craig (Lisa) Snyder of Austintown, Patricia Filer of Boardman; step-brothers, Teddy Lupe of Boardman, Patrick (Beverly) McCaffery of Pennsylvania and step-sister, Loretta (Richard) Platt of Niles.

Besides his parents, Randy was also preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Wiegman.

A Memorial Gathering with Randy’s family will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations toward a Mill Creek legacy gift.

Donations can be made at GoFundMe, please copy and paste this link: https://gofund.me/81d48e56.

Feel free to share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

