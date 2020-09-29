Randall S. “Earthquake” Pyne, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Randall S. “Earthquake” Pyne, age 48, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born in Warren, OH on January 8, 1972 and is the son of George “Mike” and Carolyn Rae (Goodemote) Pyne.

Besides his parents, Randy is survived by his beloved wife, Holly Lynn (Darnell) Pyne of Austintown, Ohio; children, Chas Hoover of Niles, Ohio, Megan (Dre) Kay of Warren, Ohio, Hope Hoover of Niles, Ohio, Tyler (Sadie) Maurer of Cortland, Ohio, Chris (Kody) Collins of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Daysha, Kaedon, Austin, Aubrianna, Availee, Milo, Myles, Emilee, Carlee, Alyciah, Ashtyn, Aadyn, Alexis, Hailey; siblings, Christopher Pyne of NC, Kelly Jean Pyne of Texas, Shannon Parsons of Florida; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Randy grew up in Warren and attended Western Reserve schools. He was an avid “scrapper” of metal and loved hunting. He was a great cook and anything he caught he butchered himself to make a perfect meal. Randy also enjoyed the outdoors, especially chopping wood which he did happily for his parents. He was fond of animal, especially dogs. He was a good singer and liked music but favored country music. Randy loved to spend time with his friends and family and did it frequently around the fire ring or a bonfire which he was famous for lighting. When he relaxed, Randy was known to drink rum & Mt. Dew with exactly five ice cubes and only in a cocktail glass. After he had grandchildren, they became the “light of his days” and who on occasion got to see him play the “air guitar.”

