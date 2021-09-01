Ralph Michael Walters, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Ralph Michael Walters, age 61. of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away. He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 8, 1960 to Ralph Carson and Joanna Lucille (Grant) Walters.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Marcia Jo Walters; and sister, Janet L Petronek.

Besides his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Angeline Grant.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph, please visit our floral store.