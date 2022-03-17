YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rakeem Deshawn Evans, age 30, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on December 6, 1991 to Sandy Thomas and Kimyatta Evans.

He is survived by his wife, Kayla Evans; son, John; daughter, Aveah; father, Sandy Thomas; brother, Emanuel Dawkins; sisters, Kamilah Thomas, Nailah Thomas and Akilah Thomas; aunt, Tammy Miller and nana, Sheila Evans.

Rakeem was preceded in death by his mother, Kimyatta Evans and his grandmother, Linda Crooks.

