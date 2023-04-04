BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Rae Ann Davis, 67, of Boardman, Ohio. Rae Ann entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

She was born June 18, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, to Ray and Ina Fosnaught.

Rae Ann graduated from East Palestine in 1973.

Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Paul Davis.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and reading books. Her favorite shows were Food Network and HGTV.

Rae Ann’s purpose in life was to love her family. Looking back throughout her life, so many precious memories were made. Rae Ann loved being with her family, especially her grandsons, who adored being with her. She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rae Ann is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Knight of Riverview, Florida and Leigh A. Resetar of Boardman, Ohio; grandsons, Collin Resetar and Brayden Resetar, both of Boardman, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul Davis.

Per Rae Ann’s request there will be no funeral services.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for all their wonderful care and support during the past month.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

