YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel Charlene (Reed) Neiswonger, age 37, of Youngstown, Ohio died on Saturday, February 28, 2023.

She was born in Painsville, Ohio on February 28, 1985, to Richard and Sandy Reed.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Stephen P. Neiswonger, who she married on July 17, 2021; children, Alexandria Griggs, Larkin Griggs, Xavier Neiswonger; siblings, Richard Reed and Tina Reed.

Rachel was a graduate of Perry High School and occupied her time between family and the goal of getting her small business up and running. She enjoyed crafting, hiking, gardening, traveling, comedy, and the Halloween season; but most of all she loved being with her husband and children.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced in the future.

