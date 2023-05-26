YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With profound sadness we announce the passing of Phillip Edward Massaro, our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and friend to all whose lives he touched. Phillip passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

He was the son of the late Edward Joseph and Imogene Louise (Miller) Massaro. Phillip was born in Youngstown on December 1, 1960.

He was from Poland, Ohio and graduated from the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School.

Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Anyone who knew him, said he had a heart of gold. He loved spending time with his soulmate and wife, Bobbie, whom he married on July 18, 1995. They met and were married after knowing each other for only two weeks. Bobbie will always remember how many times Phillip sang the song, Teenager in Love to her over the years. Theirs was a relationship of respect, trust and love. 27 years went by so quickly because they were each other’s soulmate. Phillip loved being with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, who equally adored being with him. He really enjoyed the winter time. He and Bobbie would go outside to watch the snow falling down. Sometimes they were even lucky enough to spot the deer eating the apples they laid out for them to eat. Phillip was also an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were Notre Dame, New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and the Boston Celtics.

He lives behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife and soulmate Robert “Bobbie” (Cupplo) Massaro; daughter, Brianna (partner, Meagan Mclaughlin) Massaro; son, Michael (Kristin) Cossack; treasured grandchildren, Leah, Alexa, Dominic and cherished sister-in-law, Danielle Carnessali.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Imogene Massaro.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Phillip Massaro. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Boardman Park Pavilion located at 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

