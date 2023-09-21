BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Kilpatrick “Twoie”, age 56 of Boardman, was called home Wednesday, September 13, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He joins in peaceful rest, his father, Philip A. Kilpatrick, Sr.; grandparents, Kenneth and Isabel McKee and E.L. and Harriette Kilpatrick and in-laws, Lanny and MaryAnn Burton.

Mr. Kilpatrick was born on December 29, 1966 to Nancy (McKee) and Phil Kilpatrick.

He was a lifelong resident of Boardman and a 1985 graduate of Boardman High School. After graduation, he attended Miami University obtaining degrees in Business and Finance.

In 1989, he started his journey into the insurance world, first with Westfield Insurance and later with his father, Phil, Sr. They worked together side by side for many years.

He also served on the Camp Fitch Board, was a member and past president of the Four Square Club and supported a variety of charitable organizations.

On February 4, 2000, Phil married Kelly (Burton) in Breckenridge, Colorado, with whom he had three children, who were truly his greatest joys: Philip, Lanny Kate and Keegan.

Phil also had an unconditional love for his motorhome and anything outdoors. He also had a great love for Fort Wilderness Campground at Walt Disney World, Camp Fitch YMCA and snow skiing. As a result, he was always on the move and constantly planning the next great adventure. This led to many many trips to the Magic Kingdom, the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, Yellowstone in Wyoming and other National Parks and places around the United States. Every chance he could, he would pack up family and friends into his motorhome to give them experiences they would cherish for a lifetime.

Anyone who met Phil knew that he was truly one of a kind, always with a joke or a great story to tell, and always up for the next big adventure.

He took great pride in getting those around him to smile and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Kelly M. (Burton) Kilpatrick and children, Philip Arden III, Landon (Lanny) Kate and Keegan Burton; Siblings, Lucinda “Cindy” (Mike) Dingeldein and Sarajane (Tony) DeAscentis; brothers-in-law, Michael (Victoria) Burton and John D. Burton; nieces and nephews, Kristen, Scott, Adam, Hannah, Emma, Isabel, Lanny Ross, John and Jake (Jakey) and great-nephews, Parker and Hudson (Huddy). He was also very very close with many uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.

He was memorialized by family and friends on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Canfield Presbyterian Church in Canfield, Ohio.

