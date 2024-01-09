PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Alan Goings, 77, of Petersburg, Ohio died Saturday, December 30, 2023, of complications from cancer in his son and daughter-in-law’s (Philip and Rebecca Goings) home in Canfield, Ohio under the care of Akeso Hospice.

He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1946 to Jean and Bee Goings.

Phil graduated from Boardman High School in 1965, served in the Navy from 1966-1970 and later retired from General Motors’ Lordstown Plant. Phil also proudly served Springfield Township Fire and Rescue for over 30 years.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Bee Goings, his brother Kenneth, his wife Beverly Goings and numerous relations and close friends.

Memorial Service is from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Please no flowers. Donations in Phil’s name to Springfield Township Fire and Rescue, 350 N. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, OH are appreciated.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Philip Alan Goings, please visit our floral store.