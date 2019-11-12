Peter Matos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Peter Matos, age 52, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed into God’s care.

He was born in New Jersey on September 8, 1967 to Pedro and Anatolia (Torres) Matos.

Peter graduated from Struthers High School and MCCTC.

He loved to do puzzles and work outside with the kids. Peter was a wrestling fanatic, loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a whole lot of friends.

Besides his mother, Peter is survived by his children, Rendie Kaufman of Boardman and Anthony Zecher of Youngstown; grandchildren, Renee Sinibaldi (Niel Carswel) of Boardman and Lexi Gibbs of New Castle; siblings, Dene Matos of Struthers, Jimmy (Bret VanDerMark) Matos of Struthers, Robert (Pepper Ornelas) Matos of Indiana and Richard Matos of Indiana; nieces and nephews, Sarah Frazier (Kolt Kirbaugh) and daughter, Melody Kirbaugh, Annie Frazier (Joel Ray) and daughter, Lilijana Ehrhart, Sergio Matos, Vincent Matos, Anthony Peebles, Savanna Matos, Amber Slaven (Ronnie Bennett) and children, Laird Brunner, Jr., Brian Spade, Sr. and Brian Spade, Jr.; Godchildren, David Eshenbaugh, Hallie (Cory) Centric and daughter, Haven; sister in law, Kimberly Spade and his baby, his dog, Cherokee Rose.

Service to be announced.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S, Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

