PARKMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Jeremiah Thompson, age 45 of Parkman, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022.

He was born August 12, 1997 in Chardon, Ohio to Millard Thompson and Catherine Rohrer (Russell Oliver).

Peter graduated from Cardinal High School in 1995.

He worked as a telecommunication specialist for over 20 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and playing golf. His favorite team was the Cleveland Browns. Family was most important to him and he loved to spend time with them whenever he could. They will all miss him profoundly.

Peter leaves behind his children, Destiny (Ben) Schmelzer of Newbury, Ohio, Thomas Johnson of Chardon, Ohio. Sophia Thompson of Chardon, Ohio Lupita “Billy” Thompson of Chardon, Ohio; his grandchildren, Penelope Johnson of Madison, Ohio, Jeremiah Johnson of Madison, Ohio; siblings, Pamula (Keith) Owen-Moore of Windham, Ohio, Bonnie (George) Firtik of Windham, Ohio, Mary (Pete) Sloan of N. Bloomfield, Ohio; step sister, Becky Oliver of Garrettsville, Ohio; step brother, John Oliver of Cleveland, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Millard Thompson; maternal grandparents, Bob and Betty Ohl; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Mae Thompson.

