Peggy A. Featsent, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Peggy A. Featsent, age 66, of Youngstown, passed into eternal rest.

She was born in Youngstown on March 3, 1954 to Thomas Featsent and Sandra (Sullivan) Davis.

Peggy enjoyed listening to country music and Elvis Presley.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra (Sullivan) Davis; her siblings, Richard (Debby Rudloff) Featsent of Austintown, Debra (Ed May) Pabilonia of Youngstown and Thomas (Joy) Featsent of Illinois; stepfather, Leroy Davis, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her father, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Elsie Featsent (1969), whom she will be rest with at Green Haven Memorial.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peggy A. Featsent, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: