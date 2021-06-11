Paulette “Pal” Seidita, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paulette “Pal” Seidita, age 62, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown on April 8, 1959 to Edward Bellik and Mary Jane Chance (Bellik).

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Jerry and their adored cats, Amber and Freddie. Pal and Jerry would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on June 26, 2021. She is also survived by her sisters, Denise Smith of Ravenna, Ohio and Annette (Kate) Bellik of Missouri and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her babies, Angel and Matthew and her brothers, Matthew Bellik and Edward Bellik.

She will always be remembered for her love of family and friends, her kind and generous heart, motorcycle riding, spending time at their cabin at Allegheny National Forest and canoeing in the Allegheny River. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her, including friends in Houston after living there for 15 years.

Pal’s life will be honored privately by her husband, Jerry, according to her wishes.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences to cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paulette Seidita, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.