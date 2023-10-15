CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, October 8, 2023, Paul William Honsinger, 72, of Cortland, passes away peacefully at home.

He was born in Jackson, Michigan, on May 29, 1951, to Rudolf B. and June L. (Miller) Honsinger.

Paul is survived by his wife, Dorothy Louise (Hunt) Honsinger; children, Mark (Jean) Honsinger of Youngstown, Sarah Honsinger of Warren, Paul (Adriana) Honsinger of El Paso, Texas and Jessica Pesta of Austintown; grandchildren, Samantha Honsinger and Eric Honsinger, both of Youngstown, Paul Garrett of Texas and sister, Marie Honsinger of Warren.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Honsinger.

Paul enjoyed relaxing with a good cigar, a fine “beverage” and watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

Paul believed: “When all else fails…..try smoking a good cigar and have a stiff drink. If that doesn’t work…have another.”

