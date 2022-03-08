GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Robert Huff, age 65, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 5, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on October 7, 1956 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania to the late Carmen Bruno Siciliano and Genevieve Marie Huff.



He was a lifelong mechanic most recently working for Industrial Truck and Crane.

He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, playing his guitars, hunting and fishing, gardening, shooting pool, raising chickens and spending time with his family, dogs and cats.



Paul is survived by his wife and best friend of 26 years, Betsy (Baker) Huff, whom he married on January 13, 2007; children, Carmella Huff of Southington, Ohio, Donald (Nicki) Huff of Warren, Ohio, Jacob (Bethany) Huff of Butler, Pennsylvania, Mindy (Joseph) Littleton of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Samantha (Luke) Spears of Northfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Alysha Huff, Merissa Huff, Shyann Dennison, Karena Dennison, Lily Huff, Madison Littleton, Leo Littleton, Aiden Littleton, Titus Spears, Esther Spears, Silas Spears and Mercy Spears; great-grandson, Pharaoh; brother, James Huff of Fredonia; sister, Sara Buzzard of Sharon and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, John Siciliano and William Emperich.



There will be no funeral service per Paul’s request.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

