Paul Rajahram Honoman, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Paul Rajahram Hanoman, age 64, of Struthers, formerly of Wheaton, Maryland, passed away on University Hospital in Cleveland.

He was born in Georgetown, Guyana on March 17, 1955 to Eustace Hanoman and Dr. Sita (Boodhoo) Hanoman.

Paul is survived by his children, Tiffany (Vincent) Clark of Struthers and Dion Hanoman of Girard; grandsons, Vincent Clark and Paul Clark; brothers, Mohan Hanoman of Louisiana and Darindra Hanoman of Louisiana; sister, Vidya Barrera of Texas and nephew, Ryan Rupnarain of Texas.

Besides his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ramdi and Bissessear Boodhoo, who helped raise him.

Paul was a modest man but known to be hardworking, selfless, genuine and a “man of his word.” He loved cars and was the owner and operator of Central Auto Care in Wheaton, Maryland for 30 years but the man known as the “King of Wheaton” loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. They were his world.

Paul was also a proud member of VFW Post 2562.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at VFW Post 2562 located at 11316 Fern Street Wheaton, MD 20902.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.

