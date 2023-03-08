RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong.” -Author Unknown

Paul L. “Roy” Eippert, 88, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2023.

He was born on April 21, 1934, in Ravenna, Ohio. He was the eldest son of Dr. Paul and Dorothea Eippert.

Roy graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1952. While in school he was a member of the marching band. Roy was a car enthusiast who started working at a local gas station and then at the local Ford garage as a teenager. He also assisted with his father’s veterinary practice.

After high school, Roy entered the US Army and was stationed in Virginia. He married his high school sweetheart, Rita Gottfried, on July 18, 1955. After his discharge, he earned a degree in accounting from Tiffin University. He started a career as an auditor for the federal government and relocated with his family to Youngstown, Ohio.

As a 60-year member of the Penn-Ohio “A” Ford Club, the Model “A” Restorers Club, the Early V-8 Ford Club, and the Mercury Club, he loved to restore vintage cars in his workshop. He also traveled the country with his wife Rita in their 1931 Model “A” Ford Roadster. He was known for wearing Ford suspenders every day. After retirement, he spent a few months each winter in Florida. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and grew milkweed to attract monarch butterflies. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Upper Sandusky. Roy deeply loved his family and spent time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 66 years, Rita. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings David (Janis) Eippert of Upper Sandusky, Nancy Ann Kuenzli of Upper Sandusky, Kathleen (James) McGuire of Amanda, Thomas Eippert of New Bloomington; his two sons Paul A. (Catherine) Eippert of Mineral Ridge and John Eippert of Austintown; his grandchildren Paul A. Eippert of Mineral Ridge, Christopher (LaShyka) Eippert of Glendale, Arizona, Amanda Basile (John Mela) of Austintown, Daniel (Tara) Eippert of Austintown; and his great-grandchildren Grace Basile, Rocco Basile, Jasen Eippert and Tegan Eippert.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

