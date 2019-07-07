Paul John Forthmuller, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the early morning of Sunday, July 7, 2019, Paul John Forthmuller, age 70, of Austintown, passed away at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with family by his side.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 1948.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Nilda (Roman-Gonzalez) Forthmuller, of Austintown; his children and other family members.

Public calling hours to be announced.

Burial will be in the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, Washington County, Pennsylvania with full Military Honors.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.