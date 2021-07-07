Paul Edward Andrews, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Paul Edward Andrews, age 66, of Leetonia, passed away at home, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on September 8, 1954 to Clarence Edward and Vernabelle Agnes (O’Donnell) Andrews.

Paul was a Christian who avidly read his King James Version Bible with a strong faith and belief in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He was a member of the Antique Motorcycle Association and owner of VTwin Rebuild & Restoration, specializing in Harley Davidson flathead type motorcycle parts. Paul invented a bolt on starter systems for kick only type motorcycles that would enable the elderly and disabled to enjoy their motorcycles and sold them worldwide. He was an avid military motorcycle restorationist and was credited in several volumes of Bruce Palmer’s “How to Restore Your Harley Davidson Motorcycle” books for contributions of his expertise and information onrestoration of WLA motorcycles.

Paul was a firearms enthusiast and a very patriotic American. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Paul had a great love for his squirrels and doves that came and lived on his property. He had a green thumb and enjoyed his flowers and trees. Paul’s greatest excitement was always to meet his new grandbabies, up to the last one born one month prior to his passing. He spent his last days doing one of his favorite hobbies, fishing with his family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Kathleen of 46 years; children, Josh (Jo-Ann Enraca), Jason (Dawn McGlaughlin), Jacob, Joelene (Mike Zurbrugg), Joy, Julia (Troy Blamer), Jared and Elizabeth (Sampredo), Johanna Stormy (Mike Beets); grandchildren, Alexis (Ethan), Jessica (Jonathon), Tommy, Jeremy, Wayne, Cheyenne, Natalie, Hunter, River, Shane, Pam, Gavin, Matthew, Peyton, Emma, Wyatt, James, Cecelia, Zander, Lillian, Annabelle, Paxton and Jasmine and siblings, Deborah Andrews, Susan Myers and Wanda Blume.

Besides his parents, Clarence (Shorty) and Vernabelle (Vee), Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia.

