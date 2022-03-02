AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Charles Roth, age 72, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in his Austintown, Ohio home with his wife, Barbara Roth; stepdaughter, Rebecca Freeland and dogs, Jojo and Spuds, by his side.

He was born on September 22, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio to Paul and Mary Ellen (Dunn) Roth.

He worked as a factory worker at East Aluminum Co. for over 30 years and eventually retired from Delphi.

He was an active Army Vietnam veteran.

Paul was also a huge history buff who liked classic cars, western and war movies, 70s classic rock and reading Stephen King and Anne Rice. His other interests included gardening, fishing, the Steelers, wolves and going to the lake.

Paul had the most beautiful green eyes and the biggest heart.

In addition to his wife and stepdaughter, he is survived by his son, Paul (Sandra) Bernard Roth; grandchildren, Emily, Tessa and Ella; stepgrandson, Cody Salensky and sisters, Patricia Marshall, Mary Kay (Peter) Karsti, Joan (Robert) Glodde and Dianna (Arthur) White.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and son, James Blane Roth.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

