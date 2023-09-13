AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Alexander Heath Evans, age 46, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

He was born in Manchester, England on October 29, 1976 to Graham and Rosemary (Silverthorne) Evans .

Paul was employed as an electrician and he worked in residential construction.

Besides his parents, Paul is also survived by his son, Alexander Evans; sister, Lucy Evans and niece, Amelia Evans.

Paul will be laid to rest on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.