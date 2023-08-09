BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Lambert, 72, formerly of Girard, entered God’s eternal glory and reunited with love ones on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at his home surrounded with love by his family.

Paul was born December 29, 1950, in Youngstown, a son of the late Nick M. and Doris R. Lambert.

Paul graduated from Girard High School in 1969. He attended A.T.E.S. Technical & Mahoning County Technical school obtaining certificates of completion.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Forrestal CV59 and the USS Vulcan as a Hull Technician 3rd class from 1969 – 1973. He served during the Vietnam war and received an honorable discharge.

Paul worked in the Engineering and Maintenance departments of Youngstown State University, and he retired in 2008 with 30 years of service.

Paul was an accomplish craftsman in construction, remodeling and he was talented in crafting electric and acoustic guitars. Paul was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Although, as much he loved riding his Harleys he loved Jesus Christ more! “Sky Pilot” annually played venues such as the G.C.F. OX Roast/Car Show that was held on Labor Day Weekends at the Trumbull Co. Fair grounds.

Paul accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1980. His Love for Jesus was most evident in his music. Paul, his family and friends would band together to form gospel groups to proclaim God’s greatest gift to man, his son, Jesus Christ who died for our sins.

Paul will be deeply missed by his wife Betty, whom he married on June 10, 1978; sons, Daniel and Nick (Becky) Lambert; daughter, Erin (Nicholas) Mitchell and stepgrandchildren, Marcus, Ryan and Jocelyn all of Brookfield; brother, Thomas Lambert of Cortland; sister, Cathy (Robert) Bowker of Brookfield and sister, Aldeen (Roman) Swerdan of North Benton. Also, many nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Paul will be remembered and deeply missed by his extended family and friends that he has encountered during his temporally earthly life. Last but not least his German Shepherd, CoCo.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Nick M. Lambert and Doris R. Lambert; a nephew, Tommy; a great-niece, Raven and our adopted son, Eric Gill who was tragically killed riding his Harley on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Special Thanks to, Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, Comfort Keepers friend, Carol and nurse, Denise and Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley.

Family and Friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Memorial (informal dress) held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Tiffany’s Banquet Center located at 601 Bedford road SE, Brookfield, Ohio.

A private interment with full military honors will be held at a later date at the Western Reserve National Military Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul A. Lambert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.