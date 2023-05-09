LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, April 28, 2023, Patrick Steven Beres, age 51 of Liberty Township, Ohio, died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14, 1971 to Robert and Dolores (Nevins) Beres.

Besides his mother, Dolores of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Patrik is survived by his son, Patrick “PJ” Beres, Jr. of Salem; brothers, Mike Beres of Pennsylvania and Robert Beres of McDonald and long time companion, Georgianne Denny of Liberty Township.

Patrick’s interests revolved around NHRA Drag racing and Steelers football. He was an excellent cook and lover of music.

Besides his father, Patrick was also preceded in death by his brother, Tim Beres.

A Celebration of Patrick’s Life will be held at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515. DAY AND TIME WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE COMING DAYS.

