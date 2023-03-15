NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Paul Signer, 55, passed peacefully, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones.

Born June 22, 1967 in Lackawanna, a suburb of Buffalo, New York to parents Bonnie Smith and Paul Signer. He was the oldest of eleven.

He attended Burgard High School in Buffalo, New York, and then went on to serve honorably in the United States Army for eight years. He relocated later in life to Pennsylvania where he worked in IT. Working with and building computers was not only a career choice but a passion of his as well. Throughout his life he was an entrepreneur, owning a variety of businesses. In his free time, he enjoyed playing darts, listening to music, riding his Harley, camping, boating, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dana, his children, James, Jayme, Kristin, Amanda, Marcus, Kayla, Aaron, Austin, Leona, and Alivia, as well as several grandchildren. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Bonnie, and siblings, William, Terry, Gloria, Paula, Andrew, Micheal, Marlene, Kevin, and Annette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Signer, and his brother, George Barnes.

Respecting his wishes there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Patrick to your local recovery center.

