Patrick Doyal Phelan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Patrick D. Phelan, age 36, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

He was born in Youngstown on October 31, 1983 to Thomas and Darla Kay (Blair) Phelan.

Patrick was always known as the clown in our family, he was the oldest of his five brothers and sister. If you ever needed a laugh it would be him to do something so wild or funny, you couldn’t help but laugh. He was always a leader in what he did and was always very determined to do what was set in his mind. He was a go-getter, always looking for his next come up. He was so smart and attempted anything set in front of him, loved trying to fix things or invent things. Everything always seemed to fall in his lap or he would get out of a lot of things, you could see much grace given to him always. He was always searching for more, seeking more than this world. Pat carried a lot of pain and battled his own demons but it never stopped him from trying to make others laugh. He will always be remembered for trying to be the best role model, father figure, amazing uncle and father that he was capable of. There are no words to say who he was and what he was worth to us or try to describe him, as he was one of a kind. The kind that will never be forgotten. We love you Pat…RIP brother.

Pat is survived by his children, Phillip Ivan Michael, Jamin Tyler, Ayrianna Jaidyn and Chloe Jade Phelan; mother, Darla and siblings, Stacey Phelan, Chris Bretz, Shawn Cruz, William Santiago, Jerimy Santiago and Daniel Santiago.

Pat was preceded in death by his father, Thomas.

