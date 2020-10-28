Patricia Smalley, Rootstown, Ohio

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 26, 2020, Patricia Smalley, age 66, of Rootstown, Ohio passed suddenly at UH Portage Hospital.

She was born in Shalersville, Ohio on August 5, 1954 to Harry and Irene Smalley.

Pat was a lifelong resident of Portage County and worked at Mantaline and Meals-on-Wheels.

She was deeply loved by her family and friends and was always willing to help others including in afterlife by organ donation through Lifebanc Ohio.

Pat is survived by her life partner of 45 years, Gene Dunlap of Rootstown, Ohio; siblings, Bob (Nancy) Smalley, Honie (Vint) Milbank, Harriette (Karen) Bolen and Sarah Baniecki; sister-in-law, Terri Smalley and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her brother, Art Smalley.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

