Patricia “Patty” A. (Gahagan) Ruby, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 5, 2019, Patricia “Patty” A. (Gahagan) Ruby, age 67, of Austintown, passed into the loving embrace of God at the Cleveland Clinic only days after receiving a double transplant that she and her family hoped would give them many more years together.

She was born in Youngstown on February 19, 1952 to Kenneth and Ann (McKeefer) Gahagan.



Patty is survived by her beloved husband, John E. Ruby; children, Nancy J. (Denis) Raschilla of Mineral Ridge, Kenneth R. (Rachael) Ruby of Youngstown; grandchildren, Kathryn (Dominic) Giovannone of Austintown, Kiersten Barron of Austintown, Dirk Raschilla of Mineral Ridge, Nevada Grace Ruby of Youngstown, Wyatt Ruby of Youngstown; great-grandchildren, Alexia, Vincent, Landon, Cater, Izabella, Nora; sister, Teresa (Able) Rios of Niles; many nieces, nephews and her dog, Max.



Besides her parents, Patty was also preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Gahagan, Donna Gahagan Yates and brother-in-law, Larry Yates.



Patty graduated Austintown Fitch High School in 1970 and Choffin Career Center – Nursing School before entering the field as a Geriatric Care Nurse.

She was an outgoing woman who was known to speak her mind. She loved fishing and sewing but her true passion was her cooking which will be missed by her family. Patty was proud to be part of the Recipes of Youngstown group that started from a facebook page. They originally wanted to raise money for repairs to the wheel at Lanterman’s Mill in Mill Creek Park. After three published cookbooks the group used the funds to replace the kitchen at the Historical Society’s Tyler Center and currently donates to scholarships for Veterans at YSU.



Family to receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5253 W Webb Rd., Austintown, OH 44515.

