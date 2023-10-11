YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Joann Cappitte (Reese) died on Saturday October 7, 2023.

She was born January 22, 1960 to her parents, the late Samuel Richard and Phoebe Jean (Leach) Reese. She was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio.

Her entire life was devoted to fiercely loving her family and friends. She loved life and did everything she could to enjoy it everyday. From swimming and laying out, to BINGO and stopping at every possible garage sale, there wasn’t much that stopped her from jumping in her car and just going.

She was an amazing homemaker, spoiling her husband, Robert Cappitte with home cooking and handling the day to day needs for 33 years in their Struthers home. Together, they were die hard Dallas Cowboy fans. They enjoyed trips to Niagara Falls, going to the casino, taking care of their poodle babies and spending time with their grandbabies. They helped many people through some of their hardest times. They were a power couple, getting through life’s ups and downs together.

She loved her daughters, Darla Ann DeAngelis (Lenard) and Amanda Marie Signor (David), both of Struthers. She made many sacrifices for them throughout her life and gave of herself to ensure they always had what they needed. She passed down to them her love of bargain shopping, taking loads of pictures, going BIG on holidays, especially Christmas and so much more.

Her grandbabies were her heart. Maria Jean DeAngelis (Todd Wilkos) of Newton Falls first brought her the joy of grandmotherhood in 1995, followed shortly after by Adara Ann DeAngelis of Struthers in 1999. She never knew such love. She showered them with gifts, experiences and love their entire lives. 2019 brought a new granddaughter, Nova Signor and 2022, Seth Signor, a long awaited grandson. Recently, she was blessed with a beautiful great-grandson, Tatum Wilkos. She always wanted the very best for her babies and did what she could to make sure they never went without.

Her relationship with her siblings was one to be admired. Each of them always went to bat for each other no matter what. She had such an unbreakable bond with each of them individually and collectively. She loved her big brother, Sammy Reese, her oldest sister, Georgia Hoon and her brother-in-law Ray very much. With each of their passings, she lost a piece of herself. Her sister, Debbie Ross (Ray) of Austintown loved and encouraged her throughout it all. Her incredibly selfless sister, Thelma and brother-in-law Jerry Gawlik of Lisbon, cared for her immensely through her fight, often sacrificing time with their own family to do so. The family can’t possibly thank you enough for all you’ve done. She adored her nieces and nephews and they knew their Aunt Pat would do anything she could for them. She always kept a good relationship with her cousins, too.

She made strangers feel like family and her very best friends were her sisters, too. Barbie, her wifey and angel cared and stayed with her to the end. The family couldn’t have done it without you. Barbie, Sissy, Betty, Tammy, Shawna, Deana, Kim, and Cindy, she loved you so much! She impacted many, many lives with her love.

Full of boldness, originality and love, Patty was one of a kind and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

