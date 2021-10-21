Patricia Diane Meade, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio Patricia Diane Meade, age 76, of Leetonia, Ohio, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, October 19, 2021 after battling a lengthy illness.

She was born in Alexandria, LA on August 8, 1945 to Bessie (Drexler) Gaskill and John W. Gaskill.

She married Michael T. Meade on July 5, 1969 and were married for 51 years.

She is survived by her four children, Christopher A. (Heather) Meade Sr., Daniel A. (Jennifer) Meade, Michelle D. (Shane) Chuey and Shane M. Meade; grandchildren, Christopher A. Jr., Delaynie, Mckenzie, and Alexander Meade, Caley, Georgia Meade, Zachary, Brandon and Autumn Chuey and Layla Meade and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael T. Meade, her parents and her brother, Daryl Gaskill.

As per Patricia’s wishes, no public services will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset the cost of services.

