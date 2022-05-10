YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mountford, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022 surrounded by her family at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on October 25, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the fourth of nine children, to Stanley and Catherine (Sonoga) Venosky.

Patti was the most amazing, beautiful, selfless and humble soul who walked the earth. Her children adored her. She was even chosen as Mother of the Year in 1995 by The Vindicator. She was devoted to her family, instilling many life lessons to her children which were then passed on across three generations. Patti was incredibly proud of her family; she loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her life and she was always concerned about their well-being.

She graduated from Wilson High School in Youngstown.

Early on, she taught dance at Fred Astaire Dance Studio. She started her career as a beautician for Goldie’s Beauty Salon and later had her own beauty salon for many years. Patti also taught at Choffin Career Center. She then transitioned to home health care where she developed personal relationships with all of her clients. After retirement, she filled her time working at the Maplecrest Nursing Home and then The Fireplace Restaurant doing what she loved most, cooking.

She belonged to St. Christine and St. Matthias Churches. She was strong in her Catholic faith and said her rosary every day.

Throughout the years, she was an avid bowler, gardener and canner. She loved to bake and cook, a passion that led her to catering for many years. She also loved elephants; she always said that they brought her good luck, which she needed when she went to the casino or when she played her daily lottery.

Patti leaves to cherish her memory her children, Debbie (Marc) Sakara of Youngstown, Thomas Mountford III of Youngstown, Colleen (Terry Round) Berarducci of Hubbard, Ohio and Patrick (Christine) Mountford of Erie, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Layla Morris of Poland, Tommy Morris, Jr. of Youngstown, Heather (Josh) Sakara of Struthers, Ohio, Courtney Mountford of Poland, Tiffany (Michael Major) Berarducci of Struthers, Peter (fiancée, Amber Kennemer) Berarducci of New Springfield, Ohio, Cassandra (Sean) Rycek of North Carolina, Ryan Mountford of Erie, Pennsylvania, Jessica (Josh Bartz) Mountford of North Carolina and Marissa (Isaac) Rodriguez of Texas; great-grandchildren, Avery, Kaiden, Jaxon, Mia and one on the way in October 2022, Parker; former son-in-law, Peter Berarducci of Youngstown; sisters, Delores (Jack) Willison and Kathleen Chicase; brother, Joseph (Joanne) Venosky; sister-in-law, Judith Venosky and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Stanley, Richard and Albert Venosky and George Richard and sister, Sally Umstead.

She loved everyone she met and she was loved in turn by her family, friends and all of the people who were highly blessed to have known her.

The family would like to thank Mercy Health’s 4th floor MICU and the doctors and nurses at Hospice House, for their care and compassion during Patti’s last days. They are truly angels on this earth.

Viewing and receiving of friends on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann Mountford, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.