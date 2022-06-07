AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, June 6, 2022, Patricia Ann Claypool, age 73 of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 3, 1949, to William Leonard and Lillian Marie (Adams) Means.

Pat is survived by her children, Daryl (Kelly) Claypool of Austintown, Amy (Marc) Hunter; granddaughter, Kara (Dajour) Bullock; great-grandsons, Kingston bullock, Marley Bullock; siblings, Brenda (Patti) Anderson, James (the late Janet) Means; nieces and nephews, James Means Jr, Karen (Jerry) Casper, Donald Foltz Jr, Joseph Foltz and great-niece, Tess Whitley all of North Carolina.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Foltz.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ann (Means) Claypool, please visit our floral store.