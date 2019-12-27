Patricia Ann Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Patricia Ann Clark, age 59, of Youngstown, passed into God’s embrace.

She was born in Youngstown on April 9, 1960 to John and Orene (Gully) Cross.

Patricia was a 1978 graduate of Rayen High School.

She worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and most recently for United Health Care as a benefits coordinator, a position which she enjoyed.

She was learning to enjoy all sports, especially basketball and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but her biggest loves were her church, Victory Christian Center in Coitsville and her family.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, William W. Clark; dear son, William Ross Clark, both of Youngstown; siblings, Waymond (Mildred) Cross of Youngstown, John Cross of Dayton and Elton Cross of Northern California as well as nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.