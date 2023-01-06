YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 2, 2023, Patricia Ann Armes, age 76, of Youngstown, died peacefully at her granddaughters home.

She was born in Steubenville on June 17, 1946, to James Edgar and Goldie Irene (Pasco) Neer.



Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Schell of Boardman, Patti McConnell of Youngstown, and Robert (Tabitha) Armes of Alabama. Her grandchildren, Brandy (Anthony) Huddleston of Austintown, John (Catherine) Fowler of Florida, Camille Fowler of Youngstown, Devin Campbell, Noah Robinson both of Boardman, Angelina Armes, Kaila McConnell, Melisa McConnell all of Youngstown, Elizabeth Armes of Alabama, Robert Armes, II of Florida, Cadance Armes of Alabama, Wyatt Armes of Alabama, Mikayla Armes of Alabama; sisters, Betty Bolha of Youngstown, Carol (the late Ron) Francis of Warren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Kenneth Armes; siblings, Joe Neer, Buck Neer, Sis Anderson, and Merle Neer.



Patricia was a State Trained Nursing Assistant (STNA) and retired from Hospice of the Valley.

Her family would like to thank primary care physician, Dr. Charles Wilkins, and his staff as well as, Hospice of the Valley’s Medical Director, Dr. William Eddy and his hospice team for the loving care and compassion extended to Patricia and her family over the last few years.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.