AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, April 22, 2022, Palmer “Pete” Tirabassi, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 89.

He was born in Magnolia, Ohio on April 9, 1933, to Jack Tirabassi and Anna D’Agostino Tirabassi.



Pete was a 1952 graduate of Waynesburg High School where he played football, basketball and baseball, the sport in which he excelled. During his high school career, he pitched four no-hit games for the Mohawks.

He went on to play for the Milwaukee Braves which later became the Boston Braves for two years in Georgia and Wisconsin before being drafted into the United States Army.

While in the Army he played under legendary coach, Billy Martin. Pete served during the Korean Conflict and was a 62-year member of the American Legion Post #432.

He was employed by Waynesburg Foods, their family-owned grocery store, Lance and Zoar Village Gold Course.

Pete was an avid sports fan, especially the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

He was a faithful member of St James Catholic Church, where he was an altar boy until age 18.



Pete is survived by his wife of 23 years, Teresa Yeropoli Tirabassi; stepson, Paul Crowley; stepdaughter, Maria (Jeremy) Harr; siblings, Helen Farber and Jim (Diane) Mastroine; brother-in law, Jim Markino; Teresa’s siblings, Rocco (Joann) Yeropoli and Lucy (Thomas) Peters; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Mastroine; siblings, Tony (the late, Arlene) Tirabassi, Nellie (the late, Steve) Churilla and Mary Jane Markino and stepsiblings, Mary Policaro, Sue Romano, Betty DiDente, Tony Mastroine and Bill Mastroine.



A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St James Catholic Church, 400 W. Lisbon Street, Waynesburg OH 44688, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12:00 Noon, presided by Father Joseph Zamery. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass in the church, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. James Church.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.