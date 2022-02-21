MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norton R. Cline, age 90, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky in 1932 to Lewis and Ethel Cline.

He was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War where he was awarded a Purple Heart.

He moved to Mineral Ridge after the Korean War where he worked for Package Electric for nearly 30 years.

His favorite hobby was spending time rocking on his front porch swing on almost any warm and sunny day.

Norton is survived by his niece, Terri Cline of Olive Hill, Kentucky; nephews, Todd (Alicia) Cline of Cincinnati, Ohio and Eric (Sarah) Cline of Louisville, K entucky; great-niece Corinne Cline of Cincinnati; great-nephews Graham Cline of Cincinnati and Carter Cline of Louisville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Willard Cline (Mineral Ridge, Ohio) and Gene Cline (Olive Hill, K entucky) and sister, Geneva Cline (Olive Hill).

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

