Norman Paul Kerester, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 9, 2020, Norman Paul Kerester, age 66, of Struthers, passed away unexpectedly in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown, on April 22, 1953 to Norman Paul and Dorathe (Grubb) Kerester.

Norm is survived by his wife, Darlene M. (Eusanio) Kerester and daughter, Nicole Kerester, both of Struthers; brother, David Kerester of Hubbard; cousins, Odie Grubb of Youngstown, Sherrie Wolfe of Austintown and other cousins.

Besides his parents, Norm was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew Kerester.

Norm was a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended, Youngstown State University. Over the years he worked for Northside Hospital and Fresenius Dialysis Center as a technician, fixing and maintaining the dialysis equipment.

Norm was also a big sports fan. He especially loved the Cleveland Browns and OSU football teams, as well as the time he spent playing darts and bowling in his younger days.

