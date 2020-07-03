Norman Lee Boggs II, Hermitage, PA

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

July 2, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After a six week illness, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Norman Lee Boggs II, age 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at home with his wife, Karen Marie (Towbridge) Boogs, by his side. 

He was born in Fredrick, Virginia on July 14, 1972 to Norman Lee I and Cora Mae (Walker) Boggs.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norman Lee Boggs II, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com