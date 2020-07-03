Norman Lee Boggs II, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After a six week illness, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Norman Lee Boggs II, age 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at home with his wife, Karen Marie (Towbridge) Boogs, by his side.

He was born in Fredrick, Virginia on July 14, 1972 to Norman Lee I and Cora Mae (Walker) Boggs.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Norman Lee Boggs II, please visit our floral store.