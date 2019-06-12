Norman Glenn Link Sr. Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, PA (MyValleyTributes) – At home, with his loving wife by his side, Norman Link Sr., age 79, of Rose Point went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

He was born on July 7, 1939 on the family farm in Portersville, Pennsylvania, where he was raised by his parents, Henry and Mary Link.



Norman married the love of his life, the former Darlene Cooper, on November 13, 1961. They were married for 57 ½ years.

In 1978 he retired as a heavy equipment operator for Kerry Coal Company.

His hobbies included gardening, hunting and spending time with his grandson, Jerry Link, Jr.



Norman loved his family. Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Norman, Jr. (Kathy) Link and Jerry, Sr. (Mable) Link, all of New Castle; grandchildren, Jerry Link, Jr., Brandi (Tim) Pizor and Daniel Stunkard; three great-grandchildren, one brother and four sisters.



Besides his parents, Norman was preceded in death by eight brothers, two sisters and his grandson, Steven Stunkard.



As per Norman’s wishes there will be NO PUBLIC visitation.

Family to receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Free Methodist Church, 412 Glen Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117 with the former pastor, Reverend Forrest States, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to help offset medical expenses.



Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.