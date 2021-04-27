Norman F. Clay, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman F. Clay, age 82, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 due to prolonged health issues at Windsor House at Omni Manor.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Noah and Burtha Clay.

He was a longtime resident of Austintown and retired from Austintown Schools as a mechanic after 30 years.

Norman is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughter, Lesa (the late Thomas) Mossor of Austintown; his grandchildren, Rose and Larry Mossor and his brother, Harry (Cookie) Clay of Canfield.

